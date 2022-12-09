Stephen S. Thompson Sells 8,448 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 42.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 37.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 30.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 177,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 17.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

