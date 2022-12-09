Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) to Hold

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CXM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.22.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,828 shares of company stock valued at $457,439 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Sprinklr by 180.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 579,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 373,005 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sprinklr by 172.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Sprinklr by 411.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 181,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 145,916 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its position in Sprinklr by 166.7% during the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

