Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.97

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.97 and traded as low as C$4.41. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$4.44, with a volume of 20,346 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAY.A. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Stingray Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$309.25 million and a P/E ratio of 10.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.57.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

