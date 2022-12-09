Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as low as C$0.25. Stria Lithium shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 55,780 shares trading hands.

Stria Lithium Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$7.09 million and a P/E ratio of -10.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Stria Lithium

(Get Rating)

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stria Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stria Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.