Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up to $4.29

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.54. Studio City International shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 187 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 286.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of ($2.79) million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its position in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936,918 shares during the period. Studio City International makes up about 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned about 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

