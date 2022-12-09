Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up to $4.29

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.54. Studio City International shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 187 shares changing hands.
Studio City International Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 286.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of ($2.79) million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Studio City International
About Studio City International
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Studio City International (MSC)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.