Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Position Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,635 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 313.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth about $703,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Summit Hotel Properties

In related news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $25,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at $100,070.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Summit Hotel Properties Cuts Dividend

INN opened at $7.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $849.82 million, a PE ratio of -39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

