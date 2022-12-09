SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SunPower were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in SunPower by 140.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Price Performance

SPWR stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SunPower Profile

SPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SunPower from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on SunPower to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.