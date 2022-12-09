Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,811,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,783 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Super Group were worth $36,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,213,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Super Group stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. Super Group Limited has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $11.09.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

