Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.44

Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01), with a volume of 353,071 shares.

Symphony International Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 26.88, a quick ratio of 26.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.24 million and a P/E ratio of 3.11.

About Symphony International

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

