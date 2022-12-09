Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 537,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after buying an additional 42,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 21.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

