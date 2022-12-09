Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,631,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755,942 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of Tango Therapeutics worth $34,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX opened at $7.49 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $660.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 25,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,974.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,897,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,312,900.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 283,000 shares of company stock worth $1,202,524. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

