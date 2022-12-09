Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Insider Robert Muraro Sells 5,000 Shares

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 2.35.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 132.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 21.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

