Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,853,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,816 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $43,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 436,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after buying an additional 271,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 302,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 116,159 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

