TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 11.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,960,000 after purchasing an additional 36,564 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TechTarget by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 34.3% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 656,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,174,000 after acquiring an additional 167,829 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in TechTarget by 23.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its position in TechTarget by 0.5% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 121,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTGT. Cowen lowered their price target on TechTarget to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

TechTarget Trading Up 0.1 %

TechTarget Profile

Shares of TTGT opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09.

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.