Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $217.56

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 217.56 ($2.65) and traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.71). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 218.50 ($2.66), with a volume of 253,131 shares traded.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 217.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 219.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16. The company has a market capitalization of £701.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.89.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

