Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Terrace Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3,500 shares changing hands.

Terrace Energy Stock Up 21.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 million and a PE ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Terrace Energy

Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp.

