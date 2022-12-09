Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 3,750 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $173.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.18 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The firm has a market cap of $547.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,645 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $396,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,604,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

