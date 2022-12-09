Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 27,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $98.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $101.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

