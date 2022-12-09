TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,054,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,274,380 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of TG Therapeutics worth $34,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $994,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGTX stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

