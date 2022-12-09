The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $762.88

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 762.88 ($9.30) and traded as low as GBX 754.66 ($9.20). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 759 ($9.25), with a volume of 41,416 shares.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £716.25 million and a PE ratio of -5.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 762.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 747.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.04%.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

