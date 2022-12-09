The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $22,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 22,795 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Shares of CG opened at $29.12 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

