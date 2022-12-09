The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Holdings Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chemours were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,243 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 23.0% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,141,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,424,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chemours by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,015,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,234,000 after buying an additional 168,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chemours to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE:CC opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Chemours Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.