The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chemours were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Price Performance

Chemours stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.88. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

