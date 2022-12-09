The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 115.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $83.65.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

