The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMA. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.3 %

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,438 shares of company stock worth $1,221,897 in the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.79%. Research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.