TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $127,658.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,112,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,059.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 98,238 shares of company stock valued at $400,475. Company insiders own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

