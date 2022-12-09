TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 46,440 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TA shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

TravelCenters of America Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

