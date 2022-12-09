TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,812 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,479,000 after buying an additional 208,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 162,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 215,134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 584,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 218,867 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTMI stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $17.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $671.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

