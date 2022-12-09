U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) CEO Christopher J. Reading Sells 5,000 Shares

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.79. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $131.50.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 54.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.