UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of UGI by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UGI by 2,519.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 107.2% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $47.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. UGI’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

