Unilever (LON:ULVR) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,216.00

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,216 ($51.41) and last traded at GBX 4,186 ($51.04), with a volume of 4167394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,179 ($50.96).

A number of brokerages have commented on ULVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.87) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.68) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($52.43) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($38.65) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.65) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,105.38 ($50.06).

The company has a market cap of £105.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,144.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,009.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,906.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.22 ($0.45) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 88.22%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

