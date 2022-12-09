United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $2,194,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $35,657.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

UTHR stock opened at $279.88 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $282.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.26 and its 200-day moving average is $231.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.