Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.26

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 34310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Uniti Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Uniti Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,719,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,383 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at $459,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Uniti Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,212,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Uniti Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,287,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after purchasing an additional 137,576 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 179,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

