Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,833 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of U opened at $35.32 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $153.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on U. Barclays reduced their target price on Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $803,881.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,801.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,434,524. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.