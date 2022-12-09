VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Stake Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 1,904.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 316,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $14,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,538,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,277,000 after buying an additional 874,597 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 435.4% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 42,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $45.84 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.