Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 2,750 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in SEA by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,899 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of SEA by 29.8% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SE opened at $61.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average is $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.57. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $267.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance cut their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

