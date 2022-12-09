Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,268,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 597.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $455.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.50. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $397.58 and a one year high of $699.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a current ratio of 15.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.30 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 47.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.