Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires New Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $191,066.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,649 shares in the company, valued at $890,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

GitLab stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -38.56 and a beta of -0.21. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $97.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

