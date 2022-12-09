Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 33.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 16.0% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 638.1% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 59,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential by 84.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUK opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

PUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,450 ($17.68) to GBX 1,500 ($18.29) in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.57) to GBX 1,380 ($16.83) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.46) to GBX 1,220 ($14.88) in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

