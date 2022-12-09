Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 1,281 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $59.91 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average of $56.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About InterContinental Hotels Group

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.26) to GBX 4,200 ($51.21) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,375.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

