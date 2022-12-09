Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 35,410 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 202.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,889 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.82 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

