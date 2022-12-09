Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 3,903 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 29.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,132,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $2,488,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 266.1% in the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 67,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 48,885 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 715.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 887,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $395,000. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NYSE VET opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

