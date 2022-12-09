Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,007,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,409,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Allegion by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,583,000 after buying an additional 1,744,674 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Allegion by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,469,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,758,000 after buying an additional 676,606 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its position in Allegion by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,199,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,386,000 after buying an additional 43,974 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $126,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegion Stock Up 1.6 %

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $110.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.53 and a 200 day moving average of $101.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $133.52.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Read More

