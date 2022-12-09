Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,754 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in FOX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,778,000 after purchasing an additional 501,697 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in FOX by 1.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,379,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,005,000 after purchasing an additional 173,360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FOX by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in FOX by 20.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,977,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,580,000 after purchasing an additional 341,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

FOX stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

