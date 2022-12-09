Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,640 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZI. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

