Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.92). Ternium had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TX shares. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

