Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $325,000 Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,442,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 94,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 78,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTLA. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.56.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

