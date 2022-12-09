Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.21. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,280.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,280.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at $158,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,805. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

