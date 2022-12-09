Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $382,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

Watsco Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE WSO opened at $263.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.