Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $394,000 Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $145.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.14 and a 200-day moving average of $154.86. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.43 and a 1 year high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

